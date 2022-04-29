Bennett scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 4-0 win over Ottawa.

It was his 28th of the season, but first in his last 10 games and just his second in his last 15. Bennett hasn't delivered like he did after he first arrived in Florida last season, but he has delivered career numbers (28 goals, 49 points). Bennett will be a solid fantasy option in postseason formats, as the Panthers are poised to go far.