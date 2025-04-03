Bennett provided an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bennett has earned 13 points with 45 shots on net and 22 hits over 15 contests since the start of March. The 28-year-old forward helped out on a Gustav Forsling tally early in the second period to open the scoring. With the helper, Bennett achieved the 50-point mark for the first time in his 10-year career, doing so with 25 goals and 25 assists in a contract season. He's added 233 shots on net, 143 hits, 86 PIM and a minus-12 rating over 73 appearances. He still has time to challenge his career-best 28 goals from the 2021-22 campaign.