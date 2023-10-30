Bennett (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus Boston on Monday with coach Paul Maurice telling reporters, "Yeah, he's possible for tonight. We had two or three really good days with him. We kept him off the ice and got him back out. He feels very strong. We'll see how he comes back. He skated this morning, so we'll see how he comes back to the rink tonight," per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bennett looks poised to suit up for the first time this season after missing the opening seven contests while on injured reserve. If Bennett does get into the lineup, it will likely be in a top-six role, though he could be tasked with carrying his own line. Last season, Bennett recorded his second straight 40-point campaign and should still have enough time to reach that mark again this year.