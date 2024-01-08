Bennett (upper body) will be reevaluated ahead of Tuesday's clash with the Blues, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennet told reporters he feels good, so all signs point to the center avoiding any game action. In his last 10 contests, the Ontario native racked up four goals and four assists, including a trio of power-play points. If Bennett does play, he should feature in both a top-six role in addition to getting on the ice with the man advantage.