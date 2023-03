Bennett (lower body) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Predators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett is still working his way back from the lower-body injury that has forced him to miss the last five games. The 26-year-old winger's status against Nashville likely won't be confirmed until Florida takes the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy managers hoping to reinsert him into their lineups should plan accordingly.