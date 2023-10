Bennett (lower body) will be a game-time call versus Seattle on Saturday.

Bennett could be in line to make his season debut after having missed the first six games of the season due to his lower-body issue. Injuries limited the winger to just 63 games last season but that didn't stop him from reaching the 40-point mark for the second consecutive campaign. Barring additional injury concerns, Bennett could top that mark again this year, making him a top-half fantasy target.