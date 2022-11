Bennett provided an assist, two shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Bennett hadn't registered a point in the last three contests entering Monday. He changed that quickly, assisting on a Matthew Tkachuk tally 3:49 into the game. With no goals and six helpers in his last seven outings, Bennett's offense is still steady enough to help in fantasy. The 26-year-old is up to 16 points, 69 shots on net, 54 hits, 28 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 22 games.