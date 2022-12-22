Bennett earned a power-play assist to complement a pair of blocked shots and three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Bennett snapped a six-game point drought and was predictably physical in this battle against a Devils team sitting near the top of the Metropolitan Division standings. Still, fantasy managers relying on Bennett would certainly like to see him improve upon a paltry 6.7 shooting percentage; he's set 105 shots on goal which is the second most on the team, albeit with only seven goals among his 23 points and 34 games played.