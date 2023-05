Bennett tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Bennett picked up his first point with an assist on Nick Cousins' opening tally midway through the first period. The 26-year-old then extended Florida's lead to 2-0 in the second, deflecting Aaron Ekblad's shot past Ilya Samsonov. Bennett has points in all but one game this postseason, tallying four goals and three assists in seven contests.