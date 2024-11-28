Bennett delivered his 10th goal of the season and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 win over Toronto.

Bennett had a pair of points in the third period to help Florida snap a four-game losing streak. The Ontario native has been very consistent this season, as he's only been held off the scoresheet on five occasions through 22 games. Bennett is poised for a career year in his 11th NHL season -- he's currently just under a point-per-game pace, and he's never topped 49 points as a professional. If he can stay healthy, the left-shot center should pass that number with ease given his top-six role and spot on the man advantage. Bennett is up to 10 goals and 11 assists, and he's tied for second on the team in scoring with Aleksander Barkov, though the latter has played seven less games.