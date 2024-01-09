Watch Now:

Bennett (upper body) will play Tuesday versus the Blues, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bennett won't have to miss any additional action after logging just 10:58 of ice time in Saturday's 8-4 win over Colorado. He has registered seven goals, 14 points, 49 PIM, 59 shots on net and 39 hits over 27 outings this campaign.

More News