Bennett (upper body) will play Tuesday versus the Blues, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.
Bennett won't have to miss any additional action after logging just 10:58 of ice time in Saturday's 8-4 win over Colorado. He has registered seven goals, 14 points, 49 PIM, 59 shots on net and 39 hits over 27 outings this campaign.
