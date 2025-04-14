Bennett (upper body) will play against the Rangers on Monday, according to George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
Following a four-game absence, Bennett will return to a top-six role and see time on the top power-play unit. He has accounted for 25 goals, 50 points, 237 shots on net and 144 hits across 74 appearances this season.
