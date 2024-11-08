Bennett notched an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Predators.

Bennett saw a six-game point streak end Saturday in Finland versus the Stars, but he bounced back with a helper once the Panthers resumed their schedule stateside. The 28-year-old center is is up to eight goals, six assists, 45 shots on net, 31 hits, 16 PIM and 11 blocked shots over 14 contests. Bennett has never earned a 50-point campaign, but he looks motivated to have a career year as he plays for a new contract.