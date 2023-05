Bennett logged a power-play assist, six shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes in Game 2.

For the second game in a row, Bennett assisted on a Matthew Tkachuk goal in overtime. That's now three assists over Bennett's last four contests, though he's gone six games without a goal. The 26-year-old forward has 10 points, 46 shots, 54 hits, 48 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 13 playoff appearances while maintaining a second-line role.