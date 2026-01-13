Bennett dished out two assists, put four shots on goal, served two PIM and tallied two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over Buffalo.

Bennett played his hand in both of the goals scored by his linemate A.J. Greer, including the empty-netter to add to the team's lead late in the contest. With the pair of helpers, Bennett is up to 19 assists, 35 points, 115 shots on goal, 91 hits and 21 blocks through 45 games this season. Since Dec. 6, the 29-year-old center has been on fire with 22 points, 58 shots on net and 40 hits across 19 games. The second-line center leads the Panthers in points during that span and is 11th across the entire NHL since then. He also remains on pace to best his career high in points if he can surpass the 51 he totaled a season ago. With the Panthers needing to sharpen their play down the stretch to earn a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, Bennett will likely continue to lead by example, giving him a strong outlook in nearly all fantasy formats.