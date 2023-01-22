Bennett (upper body) might be available for Monday's game against the Rangers, Panthers coach Paul Maurice told David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.

Bennett was limited to 9:14 of ice time in Florida's 5-3 win against Minnesota on Saturday because of the injury. The fact that he hasn't been ruled out for Monday's contest suggests that he might not be badly hurt. He has 11 goals and 30 points in 48 games this season. If he ends up being unavailable Monday, then Colin White, who last played Jan. 14, might draw back into the lineup.