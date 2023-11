Bennett's (lower body) timetable is seen as more than day-to-day, coach Paul Maurice told Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site on Wednesday.

Bennett started the season on injured reserve due to a lower-body injury. He was activated Monday, but logged just 7:54 before exiting the night's 3-2 overtime loss to Boston. The 27-year-old forward has 16 goals and 40 points in 63 contests last season. When Bennett is healthy, he will likely serve on the second line and second power-play unit.