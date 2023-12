Bennett recorded an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Stars.

Bennet was the primary distributor on a Carter Verhaeghe breakaway goal to put the Panthers up 3-1 in the 2nd period. This has been a rough season for Bennett due to a lower-body injury that's limited him to 13 games so far, but he's starting to regain his form based on two goals and two assists over the past five games.