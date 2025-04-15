Bennett logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers.

Bennett was able to return from a four-game absence due to an upper-body injury that was previously expected to keep him out until the playoffs. The 28-year-old was back in a second-line role and saw 17:51 of ice time, so it's safe to assume he's fairly healthy heading into the playoffs. He's put together a career year with 51 points (11 on the power play), 240 shots on net, 145 hits, 88 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 75 appearances in a contract year.