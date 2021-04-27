Bennett scored a goal on five shots in Monday's 4-1 loss to Nashville.

The trade-deadline acquisition from Calgary tallied his fourth goal in six games as a Panther when Anthony Duclair's feed went off Bennett's skate to open the scoring less than five minutes into the game. Bennett was in and out of the doghouse in Calgary but seems to have found a home in the Sunshine State, picking up seven points and 19 PIM with 21 shots on goal with Florida.