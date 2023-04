Bennett (groin) scored a goal in Florida's 6-3 victory over Boston in Game 2 on Wednesday.

Bennett was in the lineup for the first time since March 20 due to the injury. He logged 16:15 of ice time, including 1:28 on the power play. His marker came early in the second period to give the Panthers a 1-0 edge. In addition to the goal, Bennett had two PIM, seven shots and three hits versus the Bruins.