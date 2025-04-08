Bennett is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season due to an upper-body injury, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports Tuesday.

While Bennett's regular season is seemingly over, Guy relayed that the 28-year-old forward will be ready for Game 1 of the postseason. Due to Bennett's upper-body injury, Anton Lundell will slide into a top-six role. If he doesn't return before the start of the playoffs, Bennett will conclude the 2024-25 campaign having earned 25 goals and 50 points over 74 appearances.