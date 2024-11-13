Bennett (upper body) won't play Tuesday versus the Devils.
Bennett played 15:14 in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flyers, so it's unclear when he sustained the injury. His absence is a big one for the Panthers -- Bennett has 10 points over his last nine outings. Mackie Samoskevich will enter the lineup and Anton Lundell is projected for a larger role to cover Bennett's absence.
