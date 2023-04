Bennett (undisclosed) didn't skate with the Panthers on Saturday morning, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bennett has already missed six games, and it appears he'll likely miss a seventh when the Panthers visit the Blue Jackets on Saturday. The 26-year-old Bennett has 16 goals and 24 assists in 63 games this season. Anton Lundell should continue to operate as the second-line center while Bennett is sidelined.