Bennett (upper body) won't play Monday in Game 1 versus the Bruins, though he's labeled as day-to-day, per Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Bennett missed the final three games of Florida's opening-round series against the Lightning. While he'll miss the opening game of the second round, coach Paul Maurice said Bennett was "better than I hoped" following Sunday's morning skate. Bennett has a goal and an assist so far in the playoffs after tallying 20 goals and 41 points in the regular season.