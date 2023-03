Bennett (lower body) will miss his sixth straight game Thursday versus Nashville, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bennett is getting close to returning as he was considered a game-time decision. The 26-year-old has 14 goals and 35 points with 167 shots on goal and 131 hits, in 56 games this season. A return to action against the Penguins on Saturday is certainly a good possibility at this time.