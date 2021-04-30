Bennett scored a goal on eight shots, doled out six hits and added two PIM in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Bennett was a force on offense throughout the game, and he sealed the victory with a goal 4:08 into overtime. The 24-year-old is thriving in Florida with 11 points in eight contests with his new team. He's up to 23 points (nine goals, 14 helpers), 99 shots on net, 105 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 46 games overall.