Bennett registered three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

A change of scenery has suited Bennett well -- the 24-year-old has produced 10 points in seven games with the Panthers after accumulating only 12 points in 38 contests as a Flame this year. Two of Bennett's three assists Tuesday came with the man advantage. He's seen top-six usage in Florida, which makes Bennett a solid addition for fantasy managers in need of an all-around boost.