Bennett put up a goal and a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.
Bennett continues to thrive in a Panthers uniform, as the second-line winger needs only two more points to establish a new career high. But the fun doesn't stop there since he's already reached personal bests with a plus-17 rating and 24 goals, including six game-winning tallies.
