Bennett (lower body) took part in Thursday's practice, according to Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida.

Coach Paul Maurice will wait to see how Bennett feels Friday before putting him through another practice if all goes well. Bennett hasn't played yet in 2023-24 due to his lower-body injury, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available Saturday versus Seattle. When the 27-year-old does make his season debut, it will likely be as part of the second line.