Bennett scored twice on four shots, went plus-3, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Bennett tallied insurance goals in the second and third periods. He snapped an eight-game goal drought with the effort, though he salvaged some offense with six helpers during that span. The 26-year-old center is up to seven goals, 18 points, 75 shots, 57 hits, 19 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-2 rating in 24 contests this season.