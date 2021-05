Bennett notched an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Lightning in Game 5.

Bennett helped out on MacKenzie Weegar's game-tying goal in the second period. The 24-year-old Bennett has been effective in the playoffs with a goal and four assists in four appearances. He's added six PIM, 16 shots on net, 13 hits and seven blocked shots as the Panthers' preferred second-line center.