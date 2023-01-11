Bennett scored a power-play goal on five shots, dished an assist, went minus-2, logged two PIM, doled out two hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Avalanche.

Outside of the minus rating, Bennett had a highly productive contest. That's been a relative rarity for him lately -- he'd picked up just four points over his previous 16 contests since his last multi-point effort. The 26-year-old is up to nine goals, 27 points (seven on the power play), 127 shots, 105 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 42 appearances.