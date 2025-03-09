Bennett scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Bennett has two goals and four assists over his last seven contests. The 28-year-old had a poor stretch around the midpoint of the season, but he's largely been successful on offense in a contract year, amassing 20 goals and 21 helpers over 62 appearances. He's also racked up 202 shots, 129 hits and 71 PIM while centering the second line.