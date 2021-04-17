Bennett (not injury related) will make his Panthers debut in Saturday's game against the Lightning.

Bennett was traded to the Panthers on Monday, and he's completed his quarantine. The 24-year-old will immediately take on a prominent role with the Panthers, as he'll center Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair on the team's second line Saturday. Bennett posted just 12 points with the Flames this season, but he's worth monitoring ahead of the fantasy playoffs with a prime situation on tap in Florida.