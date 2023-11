Bennett (lower body) will return to the lineup Sunday against Chicago, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Bennett has been activated from injured reserve, per the NHL media site. He logged just 7:54 of ice time versus Boston on Oct. 30 during his season debut after he missed the first seven games of the 2023-24 campaign. Bennett will likely center the second line and work on the second power-play unit in Sunday's contest.