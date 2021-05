Bennett (undisclosed) deemed himself ready to play in Sunday's Game 1 versus Tampa Bay on Friday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Bennett missed the final game of the regular season with an undisclosed issue, but he's expected to slot into a top-six role and a spot on Florida's second power-play unit for Game 1 against the Lightning. The 24-year-old forward has been on fire since being traded to the Panthers at the deadline, racking up six goals and 15 points in just 10 contests.