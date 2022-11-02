Bennett posted an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and four PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Bennett ended a five-game point drought with the help on Colin White's goal. The 26-year-old Bennett had 49 points in 71 games last year, but he's gotten off to a slower start in 2022-23 with just five points in 10 contests. The center has picked up 35 shots, 27 hits, 12 PIM and a minus-2 rating to scrape together some all-around fantasy value, but he needs to get his offense back to last year's level or better to be a steady option.