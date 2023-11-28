Bennett had a goal and an assist in Florida's 5-0 win over Ottawa on Monday.

Bennett entered the contest with just a goal over eight contests this season. He missed Florida's first seven games of the campaign due to a lower-body injury, which also caused him to miss an additional five contests from Nov. 2-10, so it's understandable that the 27-year-old would need some time to regain his rhythm once his injury issues were behind him. For that reason, Bennett's showing Monday was particularly encouraging and might mark a turning point in the campaign. He had 16 goals and 40 points in 63 appearances last season.