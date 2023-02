Bennett (undisclosed) will not play Saturday against the Predators, per David Dwork of Local 10 Miami.

Bennett will miss a second game after departing Tuesday's contest against St. Louis with an undisclosed injury. The 26-year-old Bennett has 14 goals and 21 assists through 56 games this season. Colin White will likely remain in the lineup in Bennett's absence with Eetu Luostarinen moving up to the second line.