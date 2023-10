Bennett (lower body) was activated from injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

It appears as though Bennett is ready to make his season debut Monday against Boston after being labeled a game-time decision following Florida's morning skate. He is projected to play on the second line between Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe. Bennett produced 16 goals, 40 points, 193 shots on net, 150 hits and 54 PIM in 63 appearances last season.