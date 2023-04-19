Bennett (groin) will be in the lineup against Boston for Wednesday's Game 2 matchup, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett will suit up for the first time since March 20 versus Detroit, a 13-game stretch on the shelf due to his groin problem. With Bennett back in action, he figures to slot into a second-line role and should see minutes with one of the power-play units. Prior to getting hurt, the 26-year-old winger garnered two goals, three assists and 26 shots in his prior seven contests.