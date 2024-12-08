Bennett notched an assist, four shots on goal and nine PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Bennett set up Matthew Tkachuk's goal just 23 seconds into the game. The helper moved Bennett's point streak to seven games (four goals, four assists). He also fought Mario Ferraro in the third period. Bennett continues to bring an excellent mix of offense and grit on the Panthers' second line. He's contributed 13 goals, 13 helpers, six power-play points, 82 shots on net, 61 hits, 39 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 27 contests.