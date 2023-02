Bennett (lower body) will not play in Tuesday's tilt against Tampa Bay, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Bennett will be shelved for his fifth consecutive contest due to his lower-body problem. With Aleksander Barkov (hand) also unavailable, the Panthers look set to utilize youngster Anton Lundell as the first-line center. On the year, the 26-year-old Bennett has generated 35 points in 56 contests and could still top the career-high 49 points he notched last season.