Bennett (undisclosed) will remain sidelined against the Leafs on Wednesday, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Bennett has missed 10 of the Panthers' last 17 contests and will be on the shelf for at least one more. When healthy, the winger has been a solid offensive producer with two goals and three assists in those seven outings. With Bennet still unavailable, Anton Lundell figures to maintain his place as the second-line center. Given the quick turnaround, it seems unlikely Bennett will be ready to face Montreal on Thursday either.