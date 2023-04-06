Bennett (groin) won't play Thursday versus Ottawa or Saturday against the Capitals, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

When asked about Bennett's injury, coach Paul Maurice said "It's soft tissue. It's not healing until it heals, and he's not playing until it does." The Panthers only have two regular-season games remaining following Saturday's contest, so it's possible Bennett will need his team to make the playoffs in order to have a shot at returning to action this campaign. The 26-year-old forward has racked up 16 goals and 40 points through 63 games this season.