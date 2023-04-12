Bennett (groin) will not be in the lineup against Carolina on Thursday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

At this point, Bennett could be in danger of missing Game 1 of the postseason, though he will have some extra time to get healed up. Despite playing in just 63 games during the regular season, the 26-year-old winger still managed to reach the 40-point threshold for the second consecutive season and should offer solid fantasy value in the playoffs if he can get back to 100 percent.