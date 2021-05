Bennett provided a goal and three hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over Tampa.

After returning from a one-game suspension, Bennett scored his 12th career playoff goal on a cross-ice pass from Jonathan Huberdeau to open the scoring in the first period. The 24-year-old had 15 points in 10 games with the Panthers since joining the team at the NHL trade deadline. Bennett and the Panthers will look to build on this game Saturday in Game 4 with a chance to tie the series on the road.