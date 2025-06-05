Bennett scored twice on five shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Bennett was a driving force on offense, scoring the Panthers' first and third goals Wednesday. He has six goals and three assists over his last six contests. Overall, the 28-year-old free-agent-to-be has racked up 12 goals, 18 points, 56 shots on net, 87 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 18 playoff appearances while working on the second line.