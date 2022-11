Bennett produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Bennett helped out on Nick Cousins' first-period goal, which turned out to be all the Panthers would need with Spencer Knight bricking up the home net. With Carolina's net empty, Bennett helped pad the lead by depositing his third goal of the season in the final seconds. Bennett rounded out his stat line with four shots, one blocked shot, two PIM, six hits and a plus-2 rating.